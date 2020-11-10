Algerian court reduces journalist's prison sentence

The Court of Appeal in Constantine, Algeria, reduced the prison sentence of journalist and democracy activist Abdelkrim Zeghileche on Sunday, to one year without parole. This includes a six-month suspended sentence, according to the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees (CNLD)

The CNLD defends those who are believed to be political prisoners. It said that Zeghileche, who is accused of "harming national unity" and "insulting the president of the republic", will leave prison at the end of December. Time spent in detention since his arrest has been taken into account.

The journalist was arrested on 24 June and convicted in August, receiving a two-year prison sentence without parole and a fine of 100,000 Algerian dinars (€660). During the appeal on 25 October, the prosecution requested a maximum sentence against Zeghileche. However, the Constantine Judicial Council (Court of Appeal) commuted the sentence to one year in prison, with six months suspended, and reduced the fine by 50 per cent.

READ: Algeria says President Tebboune's treatment nearing completion

Zeghileche's lawyers confirmed after the first trial the decision to appeal against the sentence. "The indictment file is empty," they insisted.

Human rights organisations have criticised the harassment of journalists in Algeria, especially after Khaled Dararni was given a two-year prison sentence without parole. He is a correspondent for Reporters Without Borders and the founder of the Casbah Tribune website.

According to the Reporters Without Borders' Press Freedom Index for 2020, Algeria ranks 146th out of 180 countries. This is five places lower than last year, and 27 places down since 2015.