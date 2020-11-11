First official Israel delegation to visit Sudan next week

Israel is planning to send its first official delegation to Sudan on Sunday to start talks about establishing diplomatic relations based on the normalisation deal announced last month, Reuters reported.

The two countries are set to discuss, according to the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, a package of cooperation deals to "achieve the mutual interests of the two peoples."

When the US President Donald Trump announced that the two countries had reached a normalisation deal, he said that deal would cover agriculture, trade, aviation, and migration issues.

Meanwhile, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported a Sudanese official saying that Israel had filed an application for Israeli civil aircrafts to fly over Sudanese airspace. The paper added that authorities in Sudan said they are studying the case for this.

Sudanese authorities claimed that the US would not remove the African state's name off the blacklist of countries that support terrorism if they had not agreed to normalize ties with Israel, however, days after the deal was announced, President Donald Trump renewed a state of emergency on Sudan.

"Despite recent positive developments, the crisis constituted by the actions and policies of the Government of Sudan that led to the declaration of a national emergency and the expansion of that emergency has not been resolved," the American leader said in a statement.