Iran oil exports hit 700,000 barrels per day 

Iran's average oil exports have reached 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) since March, the deputy head of the country's Budget and Planning organisation announced yesterday.

"The average oil sales so far this [Iranian] year have been 600,000 to 700,000 bpd," Hamid Pourmohammadi told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency,

The Iranian year begins on 20 March.

The announcement comes in defiance of US sanctions which aimed at crippling Tehran's oil industry – the country's main source of income.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by President Barack Obama in 2015 and reimposed sanctions that had been eased under the accord.

