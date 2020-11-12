Israel forces detain former Palestinian minister

Israeli occupation forces have arrested former Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Khaled Abu-Arafa after he was summoned to the Israeli Ofer military camp, Quds Press reported on Wednesday.

According to Khaled Abu-Asab, head of Jerusalem Prisoners Committee, Abu-Arafa, who had been deported from Jerusalem, was summoned to Ofer Military Camp in Ramallah on Monday for unknown reasons and was then detained.

Abu-Arafa has been detained several times by the Israeli occupation and was deported from his home in occupied Jerusalem in 2014 along with two other MPs, Ahmed Attoun and Mohammed Totah.

It is worth noting that Israeli law does not consider Palestinians in Jerusalem as citizens, but as temporary residents, to be able to deport them under any pretext.

