Israel forces detain former Palestinian minister

November 12, 2020 at 2:00 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Former Palestinian legislators (L-R) Ahmed Atun, Mohammed Totah and Khaled Abu Arafa stand at the Red Cross compound in east Jerusalem on 5 May 2011. [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli occupation forces have arrested former Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Khaled Abu-Arafa after he was summoned to the Israeli Ofer military camp, Quds Press reported on Wednesday.

According to Khaled Abu-Asab, head of Jerusalem Prisoners Committee, Abu-Arafa, who had been deported from Jerusalem, was summoned to Ofer Military Camp in Ramallah on Monday for unknown reasons and was then detained.

Abu-Arafa has been detained several times by the Israeli occupation and was deported from his home in occupied Jerusalem in 2014 along with two other MPs, Ahmed Attoun and Mohammed Totah.

It is worth noting that Israeli law does not consider Palestinians in Jerusalem as citizens, but as temporary residents, to be able to deport them under any pretext.

