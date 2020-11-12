Israel, Greece and Greek Cypriot discuss East Mediterranean

An official meeting between the defence ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Israel is taking place in Nicosia today, Cyprus News Agency reports. Ministers Charalambos Petrides, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Benny Gantz discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region and ways to enhance trilateral cooperation.

Gantz was received by President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.

During his speech, Gantz stressed the necessity for Turkey to immediately terminate what he called its "illegal actions" in Cyprus and the broader region, in order to create the favourable conditions that would allow for the resumption of a productive dialogue on the Cyprus issue.

According to Deputy Government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas, President Anastasiades and Gantz reaffirmed their excellent bilateral relations, especially in the fields of defence and security.

Turkey and Greece are at odds over conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and the extent of their continental shelves.

