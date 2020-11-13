Liverpool star Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, the Egyptian football association said on social media,Â Anadolu AgencyÂ reports.

The Egypt National Football TeamÂ said on Twitter thatÂ Salah didÂ not have any symptoms but his test was positive.

It added thatÂ all other Egyptian players tested negative.

TheÂ 28-year-old winger will now self-isolate.

Salah was on international duty with Egypt as theÂ Pharaohs will face Togo in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)Â qualifiers on Saturday and next Tuesday.

He is one of the major goal threats for Liverpool, scoring 10 goals inÂ 13 matches for the Reds this season.

