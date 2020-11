Liverpool star Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, the Egyptian football association said on social media, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Egypt National Football Team said on Twitter that Salah did not have any symptoms but his test was positive.

It added that all other Egyptian players tested negative.

The 28-year-old winger will now self-isolate.

Salah was on international duty with Egypt as the Pharaohs will face Togo in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Saturday and next Tuesday.

He is one of the major goal threats for Liverpool, scoring 10 goals in 13 matches for the Reds this season.

READ: Mo Salah defends homeless man from abuse then gives him $130