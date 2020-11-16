Iran's top security official meets Iraq DM, discuss security cooperation

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, yesterday met with the Iraqi Minister of Defence, Jumah Inad Saadoun, and discussed security cooperation between the two countries.

Shamkhani said during the meeting that his country will firmly address any action aimed at destabilising the security of the Iranian and Iraqi peoples and praised the effective defence and security cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad in combating terrorism organised by America and its allies in the region.

The top Iranian official added that the support provided by the Islamic Republic to liberate the Iraqi cities from Daesh is a "guarantor of stability and security in the region which must be raised to strategic levels".

Shamkhani added that Iran and Iraq's experience in fighting Daesh has shown that through cooperation, crises can be overcome and good opportunities can be found to unite for the sake of the well-being and peace of the two countries' peoples.

For his part, the Iraqi defence minister thanked the Islamic Republic for its comprehensive support and assistance in eliminating terrorism from Iraq and stressed on the need to strengthen Iranian-Iraqi relations, especially in security.