Oman to launch its first satellite in 2024

Oman plans to launch the sultanate's first space satellite in 2024 according to the Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Dr Said Bin Hamoud Al-Mawali.

Al-Mawali made the announcement ahead of the country's 50th National Day as Oman is set to be the next Arab nation to enter the space race.

"We have to address the role of the private sector to this effect, and establish a company to launch the first satellite in 2024," he said in a report by the Times of Oman.

"There are practical advantages here for our national space programme, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence."

Oman's ambitions to join the world's spacefaring countries started back in 2006 with the Sultanate's space programme announced the following year.

In addition to working with the private sector on space exploration, Al-Mawali said the government is also looking to promoting its increased involvement in the country's infrastructure projects.

"We have about 40,000km of paved roads in the country. The government has spent a lot on infrastructure, and the upcoming stage involving these completed projects will look at how their contribution to the economy can be improved, so that they continue more to the GDP of the country."

"The Sultanate has accorded due care and attention to the transport, communications and information technology sector, led by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour since the dawn of the blessed renaissance," he revealed.

"We are heading forward with the march of the renaissance under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik."

