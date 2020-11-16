Turkey arrests suspect over terror plot

November 16, 2020 at 7:58 pm
Turkish police on Monday arrested a Syrian national who entered the country illegally and was carrying explosives to carry out a terrorist attack, security sources said, Anadolu reports.
In a statement, Mardin police said the suspect was held in the Kiziltepe district.
Around 2 kg of explosives camouflaged in a plaster-like form on the suspect's left arm, and concealed in a shampoo bottle in the backpack were also seized.
Security forces said the bag was specially designed to carry out a terror attack.
The suspect was later remanded into police custody.
