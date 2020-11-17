Iran bans domestic travel over coronavirus

Iran will impose a ban of domestic travel across the country starting Saturday, government spokesperson, Ali Rabiei, announced yesterday.

"Iranian National Committee of Combating Coronavirus has decided to impose a number of measures, including a nationwide ban on movement between the country's cities," Alalam TV quoted Rabiei as saying. He added that the move was "to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus."

The Iranian official pointed out that the measure includes "100 cities across the country". but excluded "producers and suppliers of necessary goods and products".

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported a total of 12,543 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 459 fatalities – the largest daily toll since the outbreak.

There are a total of 775,121 infected people in Iran, 41,979 of whom have died, and 564,699 have recovered, according to the US' Worldometers.

READ: Israel in talks with Russia for Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine