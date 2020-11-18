Hamas: UAE plays 'suspicious' role in supporting settlers

Hamas believes the UAE is playing a "suspicious" role in supporting Israeli Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Anadolu reported yesterday.

"We think that the UAE is playing a serious role in Jerusalem and the West Bank," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said.

Speaking to Anadolu, Abu Zuhri added: "The dangerous UAE role in Jerusalem and its agreements with Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank reflect that UAE-Israeli relations went beyond a normalisation deal."

He stressed that the UAE officials "are providing support to the Israeli occupation and conspiring against the Palestinian cause."

Earlier reports revealed that the UAE officials were discussing with their Israeli counterparts the launch of joint businesses in the illegal settlements located in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which highly angered the Palestinians.

On 15 September, the UAE and Bahrain signed US-sponsored agreements at the White House to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations with Israel.

A senior settler delegation has since visited the UAE and held meetings with Emirati businessmen, while the Emirates has put a line of Kosher wine on sale which is made in the occupied Golan Heights.