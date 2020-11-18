Israel forces shoot Palestinian youth in the eye

Israeli occupation forces assaulted Palestinian workers with gas bombs near the village of Rummanah, northwest of Jenin city, reported Wafa news agency.

According to local sources and witnesses, Israeli soldiers used a helicopter to fire tear gas towards Palestinian workers as they were on their way to their jobs in Israel, resulting in a number of them suffering suffocation due to inhaling the toxic gas.

Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967, and commits various abuses against Palestinian civilians, human rights groups say.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military raided the Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, and used rubber-coated steel bullets, stun grenades and gas bombs to disperse Palestinian residents.

The attack severely injured two youths, including shooting one in the eye, while Israel soldiers took over the rooftops of several buildings, including a Fatah movement headquarters, and turned them into military outposts.

READ: Palestinian woman detained by Israel solders at military checkpoint

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Children living in occupied East Jerusalem are the most targeted, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) said. Many face arrest at least once a month.

The PPS recorded the arrest of more than 3,000 Palestinians by Israel since the start of the year to the end of August.