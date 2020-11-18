Qatar: There is no winner from the Gulf crisis

Qatar stressed on Monday that all the alleged reasons highlighted as justifications for the blockade against the small Gulf state are false, stressing that there is no winner from this crisis.

Speaking online at the opening of the Global Security Forum held in New York, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said: "All the allegations directed at Qatar and the reason for imposing the blockade were false."

He stressed: "We have the desire to find a solution for a stable GCC region which is needed in turbulent times. Whether it is under US President Donald Trump or President-elect Joe Biden, mainly the basis for any solution will be good intentions of the blockading countries and the State of Qatar as well."

"We have good intentions for a constructive engagement with the blockading countries to reach a fair resolution. We believe there is no winner out of this crisis. The only consequence of this crisis is more instability in our region."

He continued: "If we are keen on our future and the future of our people, I think we need to find a just solution to this crisis," noting that his country "didn't conduct any hostile activity against the blockading countries."

He reiterated that "Qatar has been very open since the beginning for a dialogue which is based on mutual respect, non-interference in each other's affairs and respecting the sovereignty of each country."

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt joined forces to impose a land, sea, and air blockade on Qatar claiming it supports terrorism. Doha vehemently denies the charges and says its neighbours are trying to force a change in leadership.

