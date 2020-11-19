Egypt, Eritrea FMs discuss Ethiopia's Tigray crisis

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri yesterday met with Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, and discussed the recent conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, local media reported.

Saleh, who is on a visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, is accompanied by the political adviser to the Eritrean President, Yamani Jabr Ab.

According to media reports, the two ministers discussed the recent conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region which erupted earlier this month after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive against regional forces in Tigray in response to an attack on a military base housing government troops.

There are fears that the conflict will spill over to Sudan where more than 17,000 displaced persons have already arrived after fleeing from Ethiopia.

The two ministers also discussed Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam, and ways to support the Egyptian position in the stalled negotiations with Addis Ababa.

