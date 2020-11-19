Top Turkish, UK diplomats discuss Cyprus, East Med

Top Turkish and the UK diplomats on Thursday discussed a range of issues including Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean, sources and officials said, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The UK encourages all parties to engage in Cyprus peace talks and today I spoke to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about the prospects for a peace settlement," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted.

"We also discussed tensions in the Eastern Med and welcomed progress at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum."

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where a Russia-brokered cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan is being implemented, was also talked about.

Cavusoglu also spoke to his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya on bilateral and regional issues, the sources added.

READ: Turkey parliament approves troop deployment to Nagorno-Karabakh