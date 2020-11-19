Yemen Houthis refute 'buffer zone' talks with Saudi Arabia

Yemen' Houthi group yesterday denied a report published by Reuters claiming that Saudi Arabia had informed the group that it would sign a UN proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in return for creating a buffer zone along the kingdom's borders.

The former head of the Houthis' Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, said on Twitter that the Reuters' report is based on information from its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which broadcasts incorrect news "that may serve the UAE- backed factions to put psychological pressure on other mercenary factions as the battle rages".

In its report, Reuters quoted three informed sources as saying that Saudi Arabia had informed the Houthi group in Yemen during high-level talks that it would sign a United Nations proposal for a nationwide ceasefire if the Iran-aligned group agreed to establish a buffer zone along the kingdom's borders.

The agency explained that if an agreement is reached, it would be the biggest breakthrough in efforts to reach a political settlement since the conflict began in 2014.

Reuters has quoted two sources as saying that the two parties who had recently held virtual discussions have raised the level of representation in the talks to include Muhammad Abdul Salam, the Houthis' chief negotiator, and a senior Saudi official.

