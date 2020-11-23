Yemen's Houthis strike Saudi Aramco target in Jeddah

The Houthi-supported Yemeni military announced it has targeted an Aramco distribution station in the Saudi port city of Jeddah using a Quds-2 winged high precision missile.

Military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree issued a statement earlier today noting that the strikes were carried out with high accuracy and that ambulances and firefighting vehicles rushed to the site.

هذه العمليةالنوعية تأتي رداعلى استمرار الحصاروالعدوان وفي سياق ماوعدت به القوات المسلحة قبل أيام من تنفيذ عمليات واسعة في العمق السعودي.

ونجددنصحنا للمواطنين والشركات الأجنبية العاملةفي السعوديةأن عملياتنا مستمرة وأن عليها الابتعاد عن المنشآت الحيوية الهامة كونها ضمن بنك الأهداف. — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) November 23, 2020

Saree added that the attack came in response to "continuation of the siege and aggression" by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen and stressed that it was the fulfilment of a promise by the armed forces of impending large-scale operations deep in the kingdom.

"We reiterate our advice to citizens and foreign companies operating in Saudi Arabia that our operations are continuing and that they should stay away from vital installations," he warned.

A video has circulated online purportedly showing the aftermath of the strike at the scene, with smoke seen rising from the facility.

Video rumored to be from an Aramco facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Claim from the Houthis is that it was targeted with a newly released Quds-2 missile. They claim ambulances and firefighting vehicles have rushed to the scene. Claim is an hour old. pic.twitter.com/Y0iAmEf1dX — Doge (@IntelDoge) November 23, 2020

There has not been any confirmation made by the Saudi authorities nor has the state-owned oil giant Aramco responded to a request for comment.

It is not the first time a cross-border retaliatory attack has been carried out by the joint Houthi-Yemeni armed forces. The most recent incident took place earlier this month when two unmanned boats carrying explosives were intercepted as they headed towards Aramco facilities in Jazan on the Red Sea.

The most high-profile attack took place last year whereby two major Aramco oil facilities were hit by drone and cruise missile strikes, although Saree claimed the Yemeni military carried out the attack, the Saudis and the US accused Iran of being behind it. Tehran denied the accusations.

The alleged attack comes just after a visit to the kingdom by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Riyadh also hosted the annual G20 summit which concluded yesterday.

