GCC countries exceed 1m COVID-19 cases  

The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have recorded more than one million cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, according to Reuters.

The news service tallied figures released by the oil rich states and found that the infection rate stood at 1,001,182 yesterday and 9,162 fatalities.

Saudi Arabia has the highest regional count, with more than 355,000 infections and 5,780 deaths. The United Arab Emirates comes in second, with a total of 1,578 new daily cases.

Approximately 50 million people live in the region.

