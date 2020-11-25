Gantz: Israel ready for settlement with Hamas

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz announced that the occupation state is willing to reach a settlement with Hamas and improve conditions for the residents of the Gaza Strip.

In a tweet Gantz wrote: "I met this evening with the UN envoy Mladenov, and thanked him for his contribution to the resumption of security and civilian coordination with the Palestinians."

Gantz added, in his tweet, on Monday evening, that he told the UN envoy that "Israel is ready to reach a settlement and improve the conditions of the residents of Gaza Strip if we reach understandings on a long-term truce and returning our sons [Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza] home."

Hamas did not provide a response.

The Gaza Strip suffers from a severe shortage of medicines, supplies, and medical equipment, in addition to a drastic electricity crisis and high rates of poverty and unemployment as a result of the Israeli blockade imposed in 2006.

Earlier this week, the WHO warned that Gaza's healthcare system is near collapse as a result of Israel's stifling siege and the rise in coronavirus cases.

Four Israelis are being held in the besieged Gaza Strip as prisoners of war. Two are soldiers who were captured during the Israeli war on Gaza in the summer of 2014, while the other two entered Gaza in suspicious circumstances years ago.