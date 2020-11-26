Russia FM receives Iraq counterpart in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday met with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in the Russian capital Moscow and discussed bilateral cooperation.

Speaking to reporters following the talks, the Russian minister said his country is willing to meet any needs sent by Iraq for Russian-made military products, adding that the Iraqi Defence Minister Jumah Inad will soon arrive in Russia to discuss a new arms deal.

"Our country played and plays an important role in equipping Iraq with weapons, including for the fight against terrorism. We're ready to meet any demand for Russian-made military products. The Iraqi defence minister is to come in the foreseeable future, and I am sure that these issues will be discussed in detail there," he said.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said the two countries will sign 14 bilateral agreements in various fields including the oil and gas industry, healthcare and trade.

