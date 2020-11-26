Lavrov urges Biden administration to avoid Middle East 'adventures'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the incoming Biden administration on Wednesday to avoid foreign "adventures" in the Middle East, RT Arabic has reported.

Speaking during a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Mohammad Hussein, Lavrov pointed out the potential threats to the region from such moves.

After speaking about the outcomes of his meetings in Moscow with the Iraqi official, Lavrov spoke about relations between the Arab states and Israel.

"We discussed the situation regarding the Arab-Israeli struggle," he said, "We think that the Trump administration's initiatives to normalise relations between Arab states and Israel are isolated. Aside from their positive aspects, they should not be an alternative to a just reconciliation of the Palestinian cause."

Lavrov was referring to the normalisation deals agreed by the UAE and Bahrain with Israel over the past few months, brokered by Washington. RT Arabic pointed out that the details of the so-called Abraham Accords have not yet been revealed.

