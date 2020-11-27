Iraq: Liquor store explodes in Baghdad

A store selling alcoholic beverages in the centre of the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad was attacked yesterday.

"A home-made audio device that was placed near a store selling alcoholic drinks within the swimming pool intersection in Karrada, exploded earlier today," a security source told Alsumaria, adding that there were no injuries reported.

There was a proposal to ban alcohol in Iraq in 2016. It was dropped less than a year later, but a 200 per cent tax on alcohol was introduced in the 2018 budget.

