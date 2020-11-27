FM: Daesh intensifying activities in Iraq

The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, warned that Daesh has intensified its activities in Iraq in recent months, Russian RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The minister told the news agency on the sidelines of his visit to Moscow that the Iraqi security forces arrest Daesh members of different nationalities, noting that the Iraqi authorities have been discussing with European countries their citizens who had joined Daesh and launched attacks in Iraq.

"Unfortunately, Daesh terrorist organisation exists and has become more active than it was a few months ago. We have information that the organisation is present in certain areas of the provinces of Anbar, Kirkuk, Diyala, and in some areas of Nineveh," Hussein added.

At the end of 2017, the Iraqi authorities declared victory over the terrorist group, but the armed organisation continues to operate through sleeper cells in some parts of the country.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Juma Enad said some 90 per cent of Daesh's military operations in Iraq took place because of the negligence of the security and military forces.

