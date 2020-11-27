Israel records over 1,000 covid cases in 1 day

Israel has recorded more than 1,000 positive cases of coronavirus in a single day for the first time in more than a month, the Ministry of Health has said.

According to official figures, as many as 1,069 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded over the past 24 hours, which is the first record since 21 October, when 1,172 cases were registered.

The ministry said as many as 2,826 people have so far died of the infectious disease, while 9,422 are still considered active cases including 282 people who are in a serious condition.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Ministerial Committee to Combat Coronavirus approved a trial plan to reopen 15 shopping centres, markets and some museums, starting today.

As many as 332,317 people have so far been infected with coronavirus in Israel.

