Turkey rejects European resolution to impose sanctions on Ankara

Ankara rejected on Friday a "non-binding" resolution by the European Union (EU) parliament to impose sanctions on Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the Maras and Cyprus issues, news agencies reported.

"We completely reject the non-binding resolution adopted by the MEPs on our country and the TRNC," Spokesman of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Hami Aksoy announced in a statement.

Aksoy added: "This decision, which is undoubtedly dictated by the Greek Cypriot Administration, once again demonstrates how disconnected from reality and prejudiced the European parliament is on the Cyprus issue."

The EU's parliament agreed on Thursday, according to Reuters, on a non-binding resolution in support of EU member Cyprus urging EU leaders to "take action and impose tough sanctions" against Turkey.

Reuters reported that this move likely came in support for France's push for sanctions on Ankara at an EU summit next month.

Aksoy added that if the European parliament maintains this approach, TRT reported, it is not possible for EU bodies to make a constructive contribution to the solution of the Cyprus issue.

Reuters confirmed that this resolution came in response to President Erdogan's recent visit to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in north Cyprus.