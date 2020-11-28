Turkey opens investigation into EU inspection of cargo ship 

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Turkey's capital of Ankara has opened an investigation into the interception and inspection of Turkish ship Roseline A carried out by the European Union (EU)'s Operation IRINI.

The prosecution office announced in a statement on Friday that although there was no permission to search the cargo vessel in open waters on 22 November, it was inspected in violation of international regulations.

The prosecution indicated that it had opened an investigation into the incident.

The IRINI command centre stated on Monday that its forces searched a Turkish cargo ship in the Mediterranean without Ankara's permission.

The German Ministry of Defence disclosed that the vessel did not carry prohibited cargo.

On 31 March, the EU launched Operation IRINI in the Mediterranean basin to reinforce the arms embargo imposed on Libya.