Sarraj rejects Operation IRINI, accuses Europe of siding with Haftar

The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) has officially announced its rejection of Operation IRINI initiated by the European Union to monitor the arms embargo on Libya, and has accused Europe of siding with General Khalifa Haftar.

Fayez Al-Sarraj disclosed in a letter sent to the president of the European Parliament: “There has been no consultation with the GNA on the military operation as stipulated in Security Council resolutions.”

He added that: “The European Union operation neglects monitoring the Libyan air space and the eastern land borders.”

Al-Sarraj continued: “Several reports confirmed that weapons and military equipment have been transported through the air space and the eastern land borders to support Khalifa Haftar.”

He stressed that his government is “dissatisfied” with the European Council’s selection of UN Security Council Resolution 2292, and neglecting, on the other hand, the rest of the decisions on monitoring land and air borders, which “represent a major source of support for Haftar’s forces.”

