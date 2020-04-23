Germany to take part in EU’s monitoring of UN arms embargo in Libya

Germany yesterday agreed to deploy up to 300 troops as part of the EU’s mission, codenamed Operation IRINI, to monitor the UN arms embargo in Libya, news agencies reported.

Operation IRINI is the EU’s latest military operation aiming to help implement the UN arms embargo in Libya and promote peace in the east of the Mediterranean.

The Operation IRINI was launched on 1 April this year after “Operation Sophia” came to an end, which focused on fighting human trafficking. The commission of Operation IRINI lasts until 30 April 2021.

“The government today [Wednesday] approved the mandate for the prospective German military deployment until April 30, 2021. This will, of course, require a green light from the Bundestag,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Such operations come in response to the ongoing conflict between the internationally-backed government in Tripoli and the forces of the renegade Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by the UAE, Egypt and Russia.

