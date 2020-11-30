Africa nations call for UN reforms to support Palestine

African diplomats yesterday called out the UN for its inaction on Palestine and its failure to end Israel's more than half-century occupation.

According to the Afro-Palestine Newswire Service, South Africa's Deputy Minister of International Relations, Alvin Botes, said reforming the United Nations is paramount to achieving justice for the Palestinians.

"Africa has a responsibility to use these positions to work for Palestine," Botes stressed.

"While UN membership has expanded dramatically since 1945 from 51 to 193 nations, key decisions on the world's peace and security are the de-facto domain of just five countries: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States," Botes added, in reference to the countries with veto power at the UN Security Council.

"Shockingly, African countries make up almost one third of UN members, yet the continent has no permanent representation at the Security Council. For decades, Israel has been shielded from accountability by the United States' veto power," Botes continues.

Lesotho's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Machesetsa Mofomobe, added that the UN must take a principled position on the colonisation of one country over another.

"The UN has a duty to pursue the decolonisation of Palestine…There is no accountability and redress for Palestinian victims of human rights violations," Mofomobe said, adding that Lesotho gave its full support to the Palestinians in their legitimate struggle for self-determination."

The event is held under the theme of "Palestine in Africa" and to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People yesterday.