Aberdeen flies Palestinian flag on Day of Solidarity

The city council in Aberdeen has flown the Palestinian flag on the Town House to commemorate the UN's International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Decisions about which flag to fly on the building are made by Aberdeen's Lord Provost Barney Crockett. On most days the Union Flag can be seen flying on top of the building.

Palestinian Bahaa Edin Mahmoud, a businessman who has lived in Aberdeen for 18 years, welcomed the move. "It is a great joy to see the flag of Palestine raised high in the city of granite shining and bringing a great hope and symbolic recognition to the rights of Palestinian people," he told the Daily Record. "This also shows the true understanding and kindness of the people of Aberdeen as well as the city council and their connection with Palestine."

Mahmoud comes from the city of Acre in occupied Palestine. "It's exceptionally inspiring to observe the Palestinian flag prevail and soar in Aberdeen even when there is a massive distance between the two places. I would really to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Aberdeen Trade Union Congress also backed the symbolic move. "We fully support the decision of Aberdeen City Council's Lord Provost to yet again fly the Palestinian flag today as part of the United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the People of Palestine," said Acting President Graeme Farquhar.

The solidarity day has been observed around the world since its adoption in 1977 by the UN. Across Britain, thousands are expected to take part in a week of action for Palestine.

The UN urged renewed commitment to the Palestinian people. "On #PalestineDay, let's renew our commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their rights and build a future of peace, dignity, justice and security."