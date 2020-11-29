United4Palestine - International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

November 29, 2020 at 11:04 pm
Show your support for Palestine on social media. See handy tips here or download and share the videos below (simply right click on the video to download).
The right of return for Palestinians…72 years on!
Jerusalem – The 'Exclusion Policy'
Jerusalem – Home Demolitions
Jerusalem – Freedom of Religion
Gaza – An endless siege
The Separation Wall
Administrative Detention – When rules do not apply
BDS Movements – A creative protest
Yvonne Ridley: The UN's Day of Solidarity for the Palestinians exposes its own impotence
