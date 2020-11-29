Portuguese / Spanish / English

#United4Palestine - International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Stand in solidarity and show your support for Palestine on social media
Show your support for Palestine on social media. See handy tips here or download and share the videos below (simply right click on the video to download).

The right of return for Palestinians…72 years on!

Jerusalem – The 'Exclusion Policy'

Jerusalem – Home Demolitions

Jerusalem – Freedom of Religion

Gaza – An endless siege

 

The Separation Wall

Administrative Detention – When rules do not apply

BDS Movements – A creative protest

Yvonne Ridley: The UN's Day of Solidarity for the Palestinians exposes its own impotence

