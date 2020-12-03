Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hundreds of Iraq civil servants protest delayed salaries

December 3, 2020 at 10:50 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Anti-government demonstrators gather, in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province on 29 November 2020. [ASAAD NIAZI/AFP via Getty Images]
Anti-government demonstrators gather, in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province on 29 November 2020. [ASAAD NIAZI/AFP via Getty Images]
Hundreds of civil servants yesterday demonstrated in the Sulaymaniyah Governorate, in the northern Kurdistan region of Iraq, demanding the government pay their delayed salaries, Anadolu news agency reported.

Eyewitnesses said the employees have not received their salaries for two months and threatened to turn the demonstration into a sit-in if their salaries are not paid.

Meanwhile, hundreds of university graduates demonstrated in front of the Finance Ministry, east of the capital Baghdad, demanding employment.

Iraq is suffering from a severe financial crisis due to the decline in oil prices on the global markets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

