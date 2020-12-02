Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran denies Revolutionary Guard commander killed at Iraq-Syria border

December 2, 2020
Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers [file photo]
Iran yesterday officially denied Revolutionary Guard Commander Muslim Shahdan was killed at the Iraq-Syria border, local news agencies reported.

Speaking to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, government spokesperson Ali Rabiei denied reports that Shahdan was killed along with his bodyguards in a drone strike on the Syria-Iraq border over the weekend.

This comes days after the killing of a top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Rabiei was reported by the Voice of America saying that the killing of Fakhrizadeh was a "psychological operation", but that the perpetrators "would not achieve their goals".

Meanwhile, AP reported Iraqi officials saying last week that Iran had asked its militants in Iraq and Lebanon to be on alert.

