Iran commander killed in strike at Iraq-Syria border, report says

An air strike has killed a top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards at the Iraq-Syria border, Iraqi security and local militia officials said yesterday.

According to a report from Al-Arabiya News, which cited Iraqi intelligence sources, senior IRGC commander Muslim Shahdan was killed in a targeted drone strike on his car.

The incident came just one day after Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in Tehran in a killing that Iran has blamed on Israel.

Fakhrizadeh was killed by unidentified gunmen on the outskirts of the capital Tehran on Friday.

Most Iranian officials held Israel responsible for the killing, vowing a fierce response.

During Fakhrizadeh's funeral yesterday, Defence Minister Amir Hatami vowed that Tehran would not leave the killing unavenged.

A spokesman for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee also said in a statement that Israeli fingerprints in the killing were clear.