Iran commander killed in strike at Iraq-Syria border, report says

December 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm | Published in: Iran, Iraq, Middle East, News, Syria
Drone photo shows smoke billowing from Maarat Al-Numan district after hit by Assad Regime forces' airstrikes in Idlib, Syria on 11 January 2020. [İzzeddin İdilbi - Anadolu Agency]
An air strike has killed a top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards at the Iraq-Syria border, Iraqi security and local militia officials said yesterday.

According to a report from Al-Arabiya News, which cited Iraqi intelligence sources, senior IRGC commander Muslim Shahdan was killed in a targeted drone strike on his car.

The incident came just one day after Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in Tehran in a killing that Iran has blamed on Israel.

Fakhrizadeh was killed by unidentified gunmen on the outskirts of the capital Tehran on Friday.

Most Iranian officials held Israel responsible for the killing, vowing a fierce response.

During Fakhrizadeh's funeral yesterday, Defence Minister Amir Hatami vowed that Tehran would not leave the killing unavenged.

A spokesman for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee also said in a statement that Israeli fingerprints in the killing were clear.

