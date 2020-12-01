Iran releases photos of suspects in scientist assassination

The Iranian intelligence agency has released photographs of four people believed to be involved in the assassination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday, Russia Today has reported. Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, near the capital Tehran.

The photographs have been circulated to all hotels in Iran. Managers and owners are asked to inform the authorities if the suspects should show up.

Tehran is accusing Israel of the murder. Although the Israelis have not commented, it is a generally-held belief that the Mossad spy agency was responsible.

