Israel FM to visit Bahrain 'soon' for embassy opening

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said yesterday that he intends to visit the Bahraini capital Manama "soon" to open the Israeli embassy there, Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed Bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Ashkenazi said: "We are working for a new reality for our region, which has witnessed many conflicts."

For his part, the Bahraini minister welcomed the Israeli foreign minister's upcoming visit, saying: "We look forward to welcoming you and the Israeli citizens to Bahrain."

"We aspire to fly direct flights to Israel soon," he added.

Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received the Bahraini minister in his office in West Jerusalem.

"We are witnessing wonderful days when we bring peace on this day, thanks to the courageous decision taken by His Majesty the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and thanks to the Bahrainis and the Israelis … and their desire to do business with each other in the fields of tourism, trade and industry," Netanyahu said.

"I know that we have concluded several agreements, and there are still other agreements that will come later, but the most important thing is to realize that the peace that unites both of our peoples is real peace," he added.

The Bahraini minister arrived in Israel on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

A Bahraini government delegation visited Tel Aviv last month, to sign cooperation agreements between the two countries.

Israel and Bahrain signed an agreement to normalise relations in September.