Israel warns citizens against travelling to UAE and Bahrain

Israel has warned its citizens against travelling to the UAE and Bahrain fearing an Iranian response to the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday, Al-Khaleej Online reported yesterday.

The Israeli spy agency Mossad is widely believed to have been responsible for the murder, although the government in Tel Aviv has made no comment.

Hebrew-language newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli counter-terrorism commission warned Israelis a couple of weeks ago to remain cautious when they travel to the UAE and Bahrain. "The warning was doubled after the assassination of Fakhrizadeh," it pointed out.

The counter-terrorism commission expects that thousands of Israelis will visit the Gulf States for tourism and trade in the coming weeks.

"The National Security Council said that there are real threats to the security of Israeli citizens visiting the UAE in the light of existing activities of terror organisations," added the Israeli newspaper. The commission says that there is a "significant tangible threat" of attacks against Israeli citizens in the Gulf.

