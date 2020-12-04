Lebanon parliament speaker: 'Internal disputes hinder new government formation'

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the delay in the new government formation considering the massive crises facing the country.

Berri stressed that the issue is not related to external obstructions, but rather internal disputes over the file.

Berri announced in a statement to Al-Joumhouria newspaper on Thursday: "The current stalemate and the failure to form the new government is unjustifiably damaging the country in vain," while confirming that responding urgently to Lebanon's need for a salvation government is a vital duty at the moment.

He added: "The situation which Lebanon witnesses currently is the worst, most disastrous and tragic in its history, and we will not be able to continue this way. There is only one solution, which is to form a government."

The Lebanese official asserted that his political party did not object to the selection process of government members, noting that the issue stems from the lack of harmony between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

The formation of the new government has been hindered due to disagreements between the political forces over the distribution of sovereign and major ministries, in addition to the ongoing disputes between several political parties over specific portfolios and the issue of Christian representation. These difficulties come amid concerns over the failure of the whole process due to the stubborn positions of certain personalities, the escalation of tension between the political parties, the rising opposition and the demand for ministerial quotas.

Leader of the Future Movement Saad Hariri was assigned to form the new government in light of the results of the binding parliamentary consultations that took place on 22 October, during which 65 out of 120 deputies voted in favour of Hariri.