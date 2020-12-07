Iran says 'smart satellite-controlled machine gun' killed top nuclear scientist

Iranian authorities said a smart satellite-controlled machine gun killed its top nuclear scientist in Tehran, Tasnim news agency quoted a senior commander saying yesterday.

According to the Iranian news site, the machine gun was placed on a pick-up truck and was controlled by a satellite, said Ali Fadavi, the deputy commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

"The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a satellite-controlled smart system," Fadavi said.

Meanwhile, last week, experts told Reuters Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's killing exposed security gaps that suggest its security forces may have been infiltrated and that the Islamic Republic was vulnerable to further attacks.

Fakhrizadeh was killed by unidentified gunmen on the outskirts of the capital Tehran last month.

Most Iranian officials held Israel responsible for the killing, vowing a fierce response.

During Fakhrizadeh's funeral, Defence Minister Amir Hatami vowed that Tehran would not leave the killing unavenged.

A spokesman for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee also said in a statement that Israeli fingerprints in the killing were clear.