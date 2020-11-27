Iran says 'hard revenge awaits' scientist's killers

The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist by unknown assailants is being linked to Israel by senior political, military officials in Tehran, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the top-notch nuclear scientist who headed research and innovation wing at Iran's Defense Ministry, was killed on Friday on the outskirts of capital Tehran.

The second high-profile assassination this year after IRGC commander General Qassem Soleimani's killing in a US air strike in January, Fakhrizadeh's killing has drawn strong reactions in Tehran.

Security analysts warn that the incident could spark a new round of tensions in the region, as top Iranian military officials have vowed "strong retaliation".

The fingers are being unequivocally pointed at Tehran's bitter adversary Israel.

The top nuclear scientist was attacked in Damavand county near Tehran after assailants blew up a vehicle and then opened fire at his vehicle, wounding him and others with him.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Fakhrizadeh succumbed to his injuries. Others are believed to be in critical condition.