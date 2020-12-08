Macron: France rejects current situation in Eastern Mediterranean

France rejects the "current situation in the Eastern Mediterranean," French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday, slamming regional countries for "violating international law".

Macron's remarks came during his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in the French capital Paris. During the meeting the two leaders were reported to have discussed a number of regional issues, including Libya and Lebanon , as well as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute.

Macron accused regional powers of "using Libya as a theater of influence", stressing that Paris was seeking a "ceasefire in coordination with all partners to support a political dialogue there." He added that his country was "counting on Egypt's role in the dialogue," noting that France would "coordinate with our European allies to achieve political stability in Libya."

For his part, Al-Sisi said that it was "important for the international community to counter the aggressive and provocative policies adopted by regional powers that do not respect the principles of international law and neighbourliness."

"Egypt and France will continue joint efforts to settle regional disputes in a peaceful way based on international legitimacy resolutions," Al-Sisi noted.

Al-Sisi arrived in Paris on Sunday, following an invitation by Macron, to discuss enhancing strategic relations between the two countries.

