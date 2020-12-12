Algeria parties condemn normalisation between Morocco and Israel 

Algerian parties have criticised the tripartite agreement between Morocco, the US and Israel, considering it a political, diplomatic and ethical stain. Meanwhile, the Moroccan people have expressed their rejection of normalisation through their mass protests and various efforts to hinder this step.

In a statement published on Facebook, the National Liberation Front (FLN) confirmed that it had: "Angrily denounced and condemned the announcement made by the Kingdom of Morocco regarding the establishment of diplomatic relations with the usurping Zionist entity, in exchange for the recognition of the US president of Morocco's alleged sovereignty over occupied Western Sahara."

The statement added: "The most remarkable part of the humiliating and shameful agreement that traded the nation's honour, is that it coincided with Human Rights Day (10 December)."

The statement considered that: "Giving up the inalienable right of the Palestinian people in exchange for obtaining an illusory sovereignty over occupied Western Sahara is humiliating. It will remain a political, diplomatic and ethical stain on the forehead of the involved parties who have always bragged about supporting the Palestinian cause. Today, the truth is revealed after agreeing to sell the sacred cause based on a deceitful and fake tweet published in the last moment. It is a gift from the have-nots to the unworthy."

The FNL stressed that it: "Renews its commitment, on this perfidious occasion, to continue its support for the Palestinian cause until victory is achieved in order to establish an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital."

READ: Morocco-Israel normalisation is a slap in the face of the African Union

The party also reiterated its support for the rights of the Saharawi people in their struggle and resistance until the implementation of the international legitimacy resolutions, as well as holding a referendum on self-rule to decide the fate of the people of Western Sahara.

Head of the Movement for the Society of Peace Abderrazak Makri posted on Facebook: "The Moroccan regime did not decide to normalise only today, and anyone who knows the complications of the Palestinian cause will be aware of the old hidden and uncovered paths of normalisation between Morocco and the Zionist entity."

The leader of Algeria's largest Islamic party drew a distinction between the position of the Moroccan state and that of the Moroccan people, stating: "We are aware of the efforts made by the Moroccan people to reject normalisation through their mass protests and varied efforts in this regard, and they will not be disappointed by Allah's will."

As a sign of solidarity with the Justice and Development Party that leads the Moroccan government, Makri expressed: "What will the affected party (the Justice and Development Party) in this case do? We ask Allah to help them handle the situation. Regardless of existing infiltrations of the Arab regimes that have inherited the honour of defending the Palestinian cause through national struggles and movements, but have abandoned it, the peoples of the region will remain faithful until the storm passes thanks to our steadfast values of Islam and the spirit of our nation that stands as our defence in difficult times."

Makri added: "The struggle continues, and by Allah's will, some will be humiliated and others will be honoured."

The head of the Movement of Society for Peace seized the opportunity to call on the Algerians to preserve: "National cohesion to avoid the greed of conspirators."