Tunisian, Yemeni politicians slam Morocco, Israel deal

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki and Yemeni presidential advisor Abdul Malik al-Mikhlafi Friday condemned the controversial announcement of normalisation of relations between Morocco and Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

"As a Tunisian citizen and a Maghrebian, I condemn the Moroccan administration's normalisation with Israel at a time when Israeli illegal settlement and annexation activities and all kind of violations against Palestinian rights are on the rise," Marzouki said on social media.

"The rights of the Palestinian people will continue to be bound by law and conscience," al-Mikhlafi said on Twitter.

Al-Mikhlafi underlined that the Moroccan people reject normalisation with Israel.

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Morocco "have agreed to full diplomatic relations," calling the deal a "massive breakthrough" for peace in the Middle East.

In a statement, Morocco's Royal Office confirmed that the country intends to resume official contacts and diplomatic relations with Israel "as soon as possible," the state-run news agency MAP reported.

The news made Morocco the fourth nation to normalise ties with Tel Aviv, after Sudan declared official normalisation of relations with Israel and a halt to any aggression with the Jewish state in October.

Bahrain and the UAE agreed in September to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements at the White House.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

