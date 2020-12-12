Polisario ambassador to Algeria: 'Trump agreement with Rabat and Tel Aviv is null and void'  

Demonstrations of the Sahrawi people and supporters in the Spanish capital, Madrid against Rabat's policy

Ambassador of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia El-Hamra and Río de Oro (Polisario Front), Abdelkader Taleb Omar, declared that Trump's agreement with Rabat and Tel Aviv is null, lacks legitimacy, and violates the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

In his statement to the official Algerian news agency, the Sahrawi ambassador stressed that this agreement: "Will not affect the determination of the Sahrawis in their struggle for their cause." Omar explained that Trump does not have the right to control sovereignty over the disputed land, and that: "Only the Sahrawi people have the right to decide on the matter."

Omar confirmed that the partners in the agreement: "Are doing business, usurping the rights of people and trading with the blood of the Palestinian and Saharawi peoples", while confirming that this deal "will never succeed," given that Trump is about to leave the White House.

The Sahrawi ambassador indicated that the outgoing US president who: "Denies the rights of the Saharawi people is acting individually," and that his move "does not express the position of the new US administration," while comparing Trump's position with his rejection of the results of the presidential elections in his country.

The Sahrawi official asserted: "This agreement is nothing but a summer cloud that will evaporate after Trump's departure from the White House," recalling the UN's clear position on the Western Sahara issue.

OPINION: Morocco-Israel normalisation is a slap in the face of the African Union