Tunisia's Ghannouchi calls for solidarity to confront economic crisis

Speaker of the Tunisian Parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, called for national solidarity to face the economic and social crisis that the country is facing.

In statements issued by Ghannouchi, during an exclusive interview with Hannibal TV.

"When faced with calamities, deep-rooted peoples must show more solidarity, not more hostility," Ghannouchi said in an exclusive interview with Tunisia's Hannibal TV.

Regarding the coronavirus crisis and its economic repercussions, the Ennadha leader added: "Deep-rooted peoples stand in solidarity in times of crisis, and the Tunisian people are deep-rooted. We stand in solidarity because there is a calamity."

"What we need today is an economic and social dialogue because that is the nature of our problem."

Tunisia's Ghannouchi: 'Forces of chaos seek to dissolve parliament'

He went on to call for discussions on how to "genuinely utilise resources and activate Tunisia's international relations, especially with Libya and the Maghreb region, in order to be able to face the economic crisis."

"When reason triumphs and the country's national interest becomes our utmost priority, and we consider Tunisia's true interests as our focal point, we can then overcome the ongoing disputes."

Addressing his rivals, he added: "Enough of the quarrels and exaggerations. Tunisia needs our highest sense of solidarity now."