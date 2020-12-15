Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas will not concede an inch of Palestinian land, official says

December 15, 2020 at 10:17 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Senior Hamas leader and member of Hamas' Political Bureau Mahmoud Al-Zahar (C) in Gaza City, Gaza on 13 December 2020 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Hamas will not concede one inch of the land of Palestine, member of Hamas' political bureau, Mahmoud Al-Zahar, said yesterday.

Al-Zahar said in an interview with Dunia Al-Watan news site that Hamas has participated in the legislative elections as a "necessity" to change the reality and make reforms.

"Hamas did not accept the international quartet's demands and give up its principles and objectives," he said, adding that this was a sign of "success". The movement's actions, he explained, had ensured that Gaza and the West Bank remained part of one state and were not separated.

"Hamas's history is full of achievements and success," he said, noting that "it did not fail".

