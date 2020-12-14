Hamas ready to resume intra Palestinian dialogue

Hamas is ready to resume intra Palestinian dialogue, head of the movement's National Relations Office Husam Badran stressed yesterday.

"Hamas hails the five factions' call to continue dialogue and renew the Palestinian secretaries-general's meeting and keenness on achieving Palestinian unity in the face of the challenges threatening the homeland and national constants," Badran said in a statement, in reference to the outcomes of a meeting held by five Palestinian factions in Damascus on Saturday.

Badran added: "Hamas accepts all articles of the statement and reiterates its constant stance on national unity and willingness to continue the comprehensive Palestinian national dialogue in order to complete the national Palestinian programmes."

Badran outlined the programmes as being: "Restoring Palestinian national unity and rearranging Palestinian national institutions, including the PLO, on the basis of national partnership and according to the national constants agreed upon in the secretaries-general's meeting."

In separate remarks, Badran said that the Palestinian cause is facing unprecedented challenges, including the 'deal of the century' and normalisation agreements between some Arab regimes and the Israeli occupation.

"No one can abolish the Palestinian cause as they please," Badran said. "No one can talk in the name of the Palestinian people except for the Palestinian people themselves."

Palestinian unity is the most important tool to counter the Israeli occupation, Badran stressed, adding that talks with Fatah are underway to achieve this.

However, the Palestinian Authority's decision to restore security coordination with the occupation was a "painful blow to the latest round of dialogue", Badran said, adding that it led to a "real crisis".