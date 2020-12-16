2 Sudan consuls seek asylum in UK

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed regret after two assistants of the military attaché at the Sudanese embassy in London applied for political asylum in the UK following the termination of their missions.

In a statement, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "We would like to clarify that after the end of missions of two assistants of the military attaché at the Sudanese embassy in London, last August, and after settling their dues and receiving plane tickets to return to Sudan, the two concerned diplomats refused to return and requested political asylum."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses regret over the step taken by the military attaché's assistants who took the decision individually and without regard for considerations related to the official duty that they were performing."

The ministry pledged to work to "affirm the commitment of all its employees to the relevant regulations, controls, and considerations," denying that any other employee at the embassy applied for political asylum.

