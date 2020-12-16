Al-Ghanim elected speaker of Kuwait's parliament for third time

Kuwait's National Assembly has elected Marzouq Al-Ghanim to be its speaker for the third time, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported yesterday.

Al-Ghanim, who received 33 votes compared to rival Badr Al-Humaidi's 28, was elected speaker of the parliament for the period between 2020 and 2024.

After voting at the first regular session of the parliament, Al-Ghanim affirmed his keenness to cooperate with everyone to achieve the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah congratulated Al-Ghanim following the announcement of the results, wishing him success.

Marzouq Al-Ghanim has held the position since 2013, KUNA said.

On 5 December, Kuwait held parliamentary elections with 326 candidates running for the 50 elected seats. Up to 16 seats are appointed by ministers.

The new parliament has 31 new MPs. All of them male.

