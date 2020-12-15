Kuwait's new government takes constitutional oath

The new Kuwaiti government headed by Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad A Sabah took the constitutional oath yesterday before the country's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The new government, the first government during Sheikh Nawaf's rule, consists of 16 ministers including one woman.

Last week, the Emir signed a decree reappointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah as prime minister.

The new cabinet includes Hamad Jaber Al Ali Al Sabah as deputy prime minister and defence minister, Anas Khaled Al Saleh as deputy prime minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs, Isa Ahmad Al Kandari as minister of social affairs and minister of Awqaf and Islamic affairs; Dr Mohammad Adbullatif Al-Fares as minister of oil as well as minister of electricity and water.

The new government was formed after the parliamentary elections that took place on 5 December.

The Emir will today open the first session of the National Assembly.

